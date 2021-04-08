7th arrest made in connection with NH youth development center sex abuse investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A seventh person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the abuse of children at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Wednesday night on one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault stemming from an allegation from a former resident of the center between 1995 and 1998, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

He is currently held without bail pending his extradition from Florida.

His arrest came one day after six other men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

