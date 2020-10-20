MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A seventh-grade math teacher at a school in Malden has been named 2021 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year.

Jennifer Hedrington, who teaches at Ferryway School, received the state’s top award for educators, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday.

Hedrington is in her 16th year of teaching secondary school mathematics and her 10th year of teaching in Malden.

“Beyond math, Ms. Hedrington’s work includes empowering students and improving her school,” Riley said. “I am pleased to present this honor to someone who brings so much joy to her work.”

