7th-grader falls through thin ice on Melrose pond

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - A middle school student was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after falling through a patch of thin ice on a pond in Melrose.

Police say at around 7:40 a.m. they received a report that someone had fallen through the ice at Ell Pond near Tremont Street.

Police and fire teams responded to the area and found four 7th-grade students — two boys and two girls — on the shore. Officials say the students were walking to school when one of the boys walked out onto the ice and fell through.

Two of the students were able to pull the 12-year-old boy out of the water while the other called for help, according to officials.

The boy was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as a precaution after being pulled from chest-deep water.

“I told the kids that pulled him out they should have waited, called us and stood by, pointed out where he was,” Melrose Fire Captain Michael Sullivan said.

Police and school officials reminded the public that the fluctuation in weather has made the ice dangerous and that the community should stay off the ice.

The boy has since been released from the hospital and is said to be resting and recovering.

