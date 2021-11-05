(WHDH) — One Colorado family has come up with a unique way to beat the school bus shortage in their town.

Seventh-grader Josh Smith has started kayaking to middle school, rowing two miles each way via a local reservoir.

“I really like how every time I do it the sun rises like when I’m in the middle of the lake and the whole lake is really smooth like glass,” the 13-year-old described.

The family admits that any journey by sea has its dangers but his dad says he watches to make sure his son gets to school safely.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)