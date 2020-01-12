7WEATHER team leads experiments at WeatherFest

BOSTON (WHDH) - The meteorologists of 7News stepped out of the studio for the 19th annual American Meteorological Society’s WeatherFest Sunday.

The event at the Westin Waterfront Hotel gave weather enthusiasts of all ages the chance to learn more about weather and climate.

“We learned a little bit about tornadoes, how atmosphere is a chaotic system, and about that cool thermometer over there,” said weather enthusiast Nicolas Lokuta.

