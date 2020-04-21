$8.6 million allocated to Harvard University through CARES Act to go toward student financial assistance

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University is continuing to offer financial assistance to students during the coronavirus pandemic after receiving $8.6 million through the CARES Act.

Within the $2 trillion CARES Act, Congress set aside $14 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to address student needs and the impact COVID-19 had on colleges and universities.

Harvard was given $8.6 million, which the university decided to allocate 100 percent of the funds to assist students.

The university says they will provide funds based on student financial need.

This financial assistance is in addition to other initiatives set up by the university, which helped students with travel, provided direct aid for living expenses to those in need, and supported students’ transition to online education.

