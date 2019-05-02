8 adults, 1 child displaced after Dorchester fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight adults and one child were displaced Thursday after a fire tore through a Dorchester building.

Crews responding to the area of 61 Lithgow St. about 10:30 a.m. were met with smoke showing from the rear of the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

There were no injuries.

Damages were estimated at $50,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

