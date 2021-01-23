8 adults, 6 children displaced after fire breaks out at triple decker in Boston

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight adults and six children are without home after a fire broke out at a triple decker in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on York Street at 7:15 p.m. found flames in the rear on the second floor of the home, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The American Red Cross and the department of neighborhood services are working to help the families find housing.

Damages are estimated at $75,000, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 7:15 pm a fire at 24 York St. Dorchester a 3 family building . Fire in the rear on the second floor extending to the third floor. pic.twitter.com/iQrcT0QClj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2021

Companies are making up at the fire at 24 York st. No injuries to report, 8 adults and 6 children displaced by the fire. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ & BFD-VAU to help find housing. Damages est. at 75,000, BFD-FIU to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/LtyoIW3DxP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)