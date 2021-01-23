8 adults, 6 children displaced after fire breaks out at triple decker in Boston

Courtesy Boston Fire Department

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight adults and six children are without home after a fire broke out at a triple decker in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on York Street at 7:15 p.m. found flames in the rear on the second floor of the home, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The American Red Cross and the department of neighborhood services are working to help the families find housing.

Damages are estimated at $75,000, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

