8-alarm fire breaks out in Pepperell junkyard

Fire crews from several communities worked to contain an 8-alarm fire that broke out Friday afternoon at a junkyard in Pepperell.

Sky7 capturing video of huge plumes of black smoke rising into the air as firefighters from 17 different towns worked to contain the blaze at the North Steet junkyard that started around noontime and raged for hours.

Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by employees who were welding inside.

“Workers were doing some of their work and something caught fire,” town manager Andrew McLean said. “With the types of materials they are working with, it all goes up. Tires, fuel, oil.

Firefighters initially had trouble obtaining enough water to squash the flames due to the remote location of the junkyard.

Once crews realized the extent of the flames, their pumper had run out of water forcing them to lay hoses, officials say.

The company’s website says there are 2,000 cars on the property.

Three buildings on the property are destroyed.

Neighbors say they could smell the smoke and other fumes as crews worked to contain the blaze.

“The fumes were very strong. It smelled a lot like rubber and plastics burning,” resident Donna MacMillen said. “It looks like maybe the shop where they sell the used car parts out of was on fire.”

One worker was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

