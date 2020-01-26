8 displaced, 3 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Charlestown on Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding at an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. on Tufts Street found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the building, according to District Fire Chief Dennis Keeley

All four rooms were on fire and eight people were displaced, officials said.

Two adults and a child were sent to Massachusetts General Hospital to be evaluated, but are expected to be OK, Keeley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

