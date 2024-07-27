BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people are left without a home after a raging, three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family building in South Boston on Saturday, officials said.
Crew responding to a reported fire on East Broadway Street around 2 p.m. found a large plume of black smoke billowing into the sky and noticed the flames were spreading to an adjacent structure, according to fire officials.
The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
