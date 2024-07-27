BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people are left without a home after a raging, three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family building in South Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Crew responding to a reported fire on East Broadway Street around 2 p.m. found a large plume of black smoke billowing into the sky and noticed the flames were spreading to an adjacent structure, according to fire officials.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Detail companies will remain to monitor any hot spots from the fire on East Broadway st. pic.twitter.com/k9CewnKKpR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer brief ms the media on the 3 alarm fire on East Broadway st. SB. No injuries to report, 8 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. BFD-FIU to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/lEF0R0f17r — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

This is what the 1st alarm companies saw arriving at the 3 alarm fire on East Broadway st south Boston pic.twitter.com/nOSE2tfsJf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

At approximately 2:00 fire in the rear of 587 East Broadway south Boston. The fire extended to the adjacent building a 2nd &3rd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/CPJUA4GYQJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)