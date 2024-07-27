BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people were displaced after a fire tore through a duplex building in Dorchester Friday evening, officials said.

At around 7:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a three-story duplex at 76 Intervale St., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the back of the building, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

One adult and seven children were displaced from the building, and the Red Cross was on scene to assist them, the department said in an X post.

Damages are estimated at $200,000, according to Boston Fire Deputy Chief Brian Tully.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

