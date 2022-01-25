ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were displaced from a multi-family home that caught on fire in Attleboro on Monday.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Orange Street around 6:40 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

Firefighters located flames in the void space between the second-floor ceiling and the roof, Lachance said.

They worked aggressively to extinguish the fire in order to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.

The fire was deemed under control within two hours with the last unit clearing the scene around 9:50 p.m., Lachance said.

All residents reportedly got out of the home safely and there were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the eight residents who were displaced.

The blaze left behind about $200,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

