BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews worked for hours early Saturday morning to extinguish a fast-moving fire that consumed a multi-family home in Brighton and scorched an adjacent structure, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ashford Street around 2:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire was eventually brought under control but the intense heat melted the siding of an adjacent home.
Damage is estimated at about $2 million.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)