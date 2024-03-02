BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews worked for hours early Saturday morning to extinguish a fast-moving fire that consumed a multi-family home in Brighton and scorched an adjacent structure, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ashford Street around 2:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was eventually brought under control but the intense heat melted the siding of an adjacent home.

Damage is estimated at about $2 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are clearing out in Brighton. Detail companies will remain. Est damages around $2mil. 8 people have been displaced. A few firefighters were treated for minor burns. pic.twitter.com/WsyDqsEKV2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

2nd and 3rd alarm companies are starting to make up as detail companies will arrive to monitor the hot spots. pic.twitter.com/yIb9E3OHJO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

The intense heat and volume of fire melted the siding from the adjacent building at 67 Ashford st. pic.twitter.com/5MZBh71CeM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Deputy Chief James Greene briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Ashford st. 1 resident was transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ , 8 residents are displaced , ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to assist housing. pic.twitter.com/JEK1WQQ6uq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

2 hours into the 3 alarm fire on Ashford st. Heavy Fire knocked down Companies continue the attack from all sides as the water pours through the building. pic.twitter.com/jb2ClmkXQu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Thick black smoke covers the building and fills the neighborhood as firefighters continue to battle this fire in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/Ll6eixqRO4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

The fire continues to burn through the attic all members have been ordered out of the building as they attack the fire from above with aerial ladders and the Tower Unit. pic.twitter.com/VCQ0Aa2YO3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Companies continue to work as the fire travels across the attic thru in the walls from the back on the building to the front. Multiple lines attacking from inside and out . pic.twitter.com/IMliA3H8AB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Heavy fire on floor 2 in the rear the fire has traveled to thru the roof all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/tDxzBqz4QO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Heavy fire in a large 2/1/2 story at 65 Pratt st . Brighton, a 3rd alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/saxsq7gZm7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

