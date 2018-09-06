8 great white sharks spotted in water off popular Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot flying over the popular Nauset Beach in Orleans on Thursday spotted eight great white sharks in the water, wildlife officials said.

One of the sharks was seen swimming close to shore around 11 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Beaches in the area have not been closed. Swimmers are being urged to use caution.

There have been hundreds of confirmed shark sightings off Cape Cod this summer.

A 61-year-old man from New York was attacked by a shark while swimming in the water off Truro in August.

