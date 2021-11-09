BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight high school football teams will take part in Thanksgiving games at Fenway Park later this month.

Boston’s beloved ballpark will host a pair of games on both Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24, Fenway Sports Management announced.

Local high schools that have been invited to play at the park include East Boston, South Boston, North Andover, Andover, Blackstone Valley Tech, Nipmuc Regional, Winchester, and Woburn.

“Friends, family and fans are encouraged to attend and enjoy the continuation of a long history of high school football at America’s most beloved ballpark,” Fenway Sports Management said in a news release.

Fenway began hosting high school football shortly after its opening in 1912 when city rivals Boston Latin and English played their annual Thanksgiving Day game at the ballpark.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl, an annual NCAA bowl game, will also be held at the park on Dec. 29.

This year’s schedule for Thanksgiving games is as follows:

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

• East Boston vs. South Boston, 5:00 p.m.

• North Andover vs. Andover, 7:30 p.m.



Wednesday, November 24, 2021

• Blackstone Valley Tech vs. Nipmuc Regional, 4:00 p.m.

• Winchester vs. Woburn, 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available for purchase here.

