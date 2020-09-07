INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) — Eight highly-endangered missing children have been found as part of “Operation Homecoming” in the Indianapolis area.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, federal investigators recovered the children, between the ages of 6 and 17, who were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions, according to the United States Marshals Service.

The children were ultimately turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services for victim assistance and placement.

One person was arrested on charges relating to parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession and custodial interference.

Earlier in the month, federal investigators found 39 missing children in Georgia as part of “Operation Not Forgotten.”

