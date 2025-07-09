WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse barn went up in flames in Walpole late Tuesday night, killing eight horses. 10 other horses were able to escape the fire.

From above the building was seen engulfed in flames as crews worked hard to get the situation under control.

The barn at Mor Linn Farm on North Street was left badly damaged and charred Wednesday morning after beginning at around 10:45 the previous night.

No damage was sustained by a neighboring, larger horse barn.

Hay inside the barn made the fire burn more quickly, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)