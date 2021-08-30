BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a laundromat in Brockton on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at 1071 North Main St. just before 3:30 p.m. learned that the SUV had hit a parked car before barreling into the laundromat.

The 41-year-old Dorchester man who had been driving the SUV told officers that he was traveling north on North Main Street when he blacked out and caused the accident, according to Brockton police.

Investigators have requested the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend or revoke the SUV operator’s license, citing that his actions constitute an immediate threat to public safety.

