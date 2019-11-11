8 hospitalized following 3 car crash in Peabody, police searching for person believed to have fled

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were taken to a hospital Monday night following a three-car crash in Peabody.

Officers arriving to the scene at near the intersection of Lowell and King streets around 6:00 p.m. found one person unconscious in one of the vehicles due to a possible overdose, according to police.

That person is now facing a number of charges including operating under the influence of drugs.

A second person allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

Police say are now searching for that person.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where three cars could be seen with heavy damage.

“It was so loud. It was like an explosion,” one man said.

No further information has been released.

