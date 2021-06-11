SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people have been indicted in connection with a joint state and federal wiretap investigation into a major heroin operation in Western Massachusetts, authorities said.

The investigation began in 2020 and involved months of undercover operations and electronic surveillance of a “sophisticated” drug distribution enterprise, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Authorities executed search warrants at nine locations in Holyoke and Springfield in October and November 2020, resulting in the seizure of more than 4 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, six illegal firearms – including three that are considered untraceable “ghost guns” –, more than $200,000 in cash, jewelry, three cars, six motorcycles, and four all-terrain vehicles, Healey said.

The following people were indicted and are set to be arraigned in Hampden and Franklin superior courts at a later date:

Josue Figueroa, (a.k.a. Bebo), 28, of Springfield

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (three counts)

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Fentanyl (one count)

Trafficking 18-36 grams of Cocaine (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (one count)

Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony (one count)

Possession of a Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Angel Guzman, (a.k.a. Lingy), 23, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (three counts)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (four counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During a Felony (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (two counts)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Abdul Mendoza, (a.k.a. Kobe), 23, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (two counts)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (four counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Mark Marcano, 20, of Springfield

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (one count)

Trafficking 18-36 grams of Cocaine (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Anthony Perez, (a.k.a. Jordan), (a.k.a. Ant), 28, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Distribution of Heroin (six counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (one count)

Possession of a Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Perez was also charged as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal.

Devante Wardell, 24, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act (one count)

Richard Hurd, 29, of Quechee, Vermont

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Yahira Marcano, 28, of Springfield

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

