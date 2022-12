Eight people were injured in a fire at a New York City Police Department evidence warehouse Tuesday.

The building holds DNA and other evidence, including cars and ATVs.

Officials said it could take days before the fire is fully knocked down because of the challenges posed by the way the building is built and its location on the water.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)