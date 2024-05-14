Eight people are dead and 45 injured after a bus carrying farm workers crashed on a state highway in north-central Florida, emergency officials said Tuesday.

The 2010 International Bus carrying “approximately 53 farm workers” and a 2001 Ford Ranger sideswiped each other around 6:35 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said. The bus then left the roadway, went through a fence and overturned.

Eight people died at the scene and 45 injured were taken to medical facilities, including eight in critical condition, James Lucas with Marion County Fire Rescue said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on site investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board is monitoring the situation, it said.

Westbound lanes on Highway 40 will be closed “for most of the day,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page, asking motorists to take alternate routes.

