Eight communities in Massachusetts are still at high risk for the coronavirus, new data showed.

The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Westhampton joined Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere and Winthrop as high risk after each community reported an average daily case rate of more than 8 cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 16 and 29.

Brockton and Sutton were previously considered high-risk communities but they have since been moved into the moderate-risk category after reporting an average daily case rate of 4 to 8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

DPH reported that Westhampton had the highest positivity rate over the 14-day span at 10.64 percent, followed by Chelsea at 5.88 percent.

