8 Mass. high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thanksgiving football is returning to Fenway Park this year.

Eight local high schools will play their traditional rivalry games at the beloved ballpark in a pair of doubleheaders on Nov. 20 and 21, Fenway Sports Management announced.

Tickets start at $20 with 25 percent of every ticket sold given back to the school each patron is supporting.

Tickets for all of the games go on sale Nov. 6 at noon at redsox.com/highschoolfootball.

The games are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 20:

Burke vs. West Roxbury at 5 p.m. – Meeting for the first time since Oct. 16, 2015, these two Boston city schools will be battling for civic pride. West Roxbury won that meeting, 12-6, in a low-scoring, hard-fought contest at White Stadium in Boston’s Franklin Park.

Foxborough vs. Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. – Their first meeting on Thanksgiving took place in 1947 and ended with a 13-7 Mansfield victory. The two schools have been battling on the gridiron since the 1920s. Mansfield has won 11 of the previous 14 meetings, including a 28-20 thriller in the 2017 meeting at Ahern Middle School in Foxborough.

Wednesday, Nov. 21:

St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian at 5p.m. – St. John’s Prep will be looking to snap a five-game Xaverian win streak in this traditional rivalry. Xaverian has won 10 of the previous 14 meetings, including a 30-0 victory in 2017.

Natick vs. Framingham at 7:30 p.m. – Finishing out the four-game series will be the longest standing rivalry and one of the longest in the nation as Natick battles Framingham for the 113th time. The traditional Natick-Framingham game was first played in 1904 with Framingham blanking Natick, 34-0. Natick has claimed 11 of the last 14 meetings, including the last six. Natick won last year’s contest 35-6.

