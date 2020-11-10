8 men indicted in alleged sexual assault of unconscious teenage girl at RI home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Eight men have been indicted on criminal charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an unconscious 16-year-old girl at a home in Rhode Island last year, officials announced Monday.

A Providence County grand jury on Friday returned a 13-count indictment charging the men for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault that occurred in Providence in December 2019, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Sometime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, several defendants sexually assaulted the victim and videotaped portions of the acts, the indictments allege.

None of the assailants or bystanders reported the sexual assault to the police, according to investigators.

“The alleged criminal conduct here is particularly heinous and demonstrates utter disregard for the young victim,” Neronha said in a news release.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Antonio Roberto Leiva, 20, of Providence, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Richard Chester, 20, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Chacon, 20, of Providence, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Jose Vargas, 19, of Providence, has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Vasquez, 19, of Providence, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Luis Luna, 20, of Providence, has been charged with one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Erving Colon, 25, of Providence, has been charged with one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

All of the suspects are slated to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Nov. 25.

