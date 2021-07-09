BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people are facing drug charges in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated between California and New England, Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell announced Friday.

During the course of an investigation that was launched in October 2020, investigators seized more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine through controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops, and package seizures, according to Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“Today we arrested members of a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking organization who lined their pockets by poisoning our communities, capitalizing on the misery of others,” Bonavolonta said in a news release. “We have taken at least 152 pounds of methamphetamine off the street, which is a record amount for this region, and seized numerous firearms.”

The following suspects have since been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine:

Reshat Alkayisi, 60, a Turkish national residing in Coventry, R.I.

Brian Keleman, 52, of Woonsocket, R.I.

Robyn Costa, 35, of Whitman, Mass.

Eric Daneault, 45, of Manchester, N.H.

Andre Watson, 45, of Nashua, N.H.

Emil Dzabiev, 40, of Scarborough, Maine

Edison Klotz 40, of Stoughton, Mass

Patrick O’Hearn, 61, of Braintree, Mass., was charged separately by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

An AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and over $23,000 were also seized during the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)