8 NH residents facing charges after officers assaulted while responding to house party

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Eight New Hampshire residents were arrested after some of them allegedly assaulted police officers who were called to a loud house party early Tuesday morning, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a noise complaint at a home on Bowers Street in Nashua for the third time within an hour arrested 24-year-old Rashel Tyler on a charge of disorderly conduct around 1 a.m. after she stated that it was her party, according to the Nashua Police Department.

As Tyler was being taken into custody, a number of people at the party became hostile towards officers and refused to stop after repeated warnings, police said.

Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, 21, and Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, 25, then allegedly assaulted an officer, leaving him with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After clearing out the home, a total of eight people were arrested on an array of charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting detention, and disorderly conduct.

Richie Dejesus Rosario, 22, Bryan Guzman, 18, Yuralis Paulino, 21, Catherine Hulse, 19, and Arianna Dube, 22, were also taken into custody.

Rony Guzman-Encarnacion is expected to face a judge on Wednesday, while the other suspects will be called to court on Jan. 20.

An investigation remains ongoing.

