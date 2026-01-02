PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Eight patients have been discharged from Rhode Island Hospital following the deadly shooting at Brown University.

One patient is still in the hospital in stable condition.

A memorial was put up shortly after the shooting to honor the victims.

Two students tragically died in the shooting.

The gunman was found dead in New Hampshire days after the attack.

