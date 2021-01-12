8 people arrested after massive South Shore bust yields drugs, guns, cash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were arrested after Quincy police busted a massive drug trafficking organization that had been operating in several communities on the South Shore, officials said.

Investigators executing four search warrants in Quincy and one in Weymouth seized about 18 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, 11 pounds of marijuana, four handguns with extended magazines, one machine gun with an attached silencer, and about $384,000 in cash, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about $800,000, police noted.

The bust was the result of a monthslong investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

All of the suspects are facing charges including trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, use of a firearm in a felony, possessing of a firearm without an FID card, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, and improperly secured firearms.

The names of those who were arrested are as follows:

Aderito Amado, 30, of Brockton

Johnathan Abreu, 20, of Taunton

Chaasad Cyprien, 20, of Oxford

Neylton Fontes, 33, of Brockton

Celsidonio Gonsalves, 19, of Fall River

Anisha Lopes, 20, of Weymouth

Leonardo Monteiro, 20, of Brockton

Erica Vieira, 24, of Brockton

Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

