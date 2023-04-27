LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people including four children are displaced following a house fire in Lynn Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the home on Holyoke Street just before 3 a.m. All of the residents got out on their own.

One person was taken to the hospital for a broken arm. Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan says they may have jumped out of a window to escape the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

