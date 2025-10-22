WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a two car crash involving a school bus in Weston Wednesday afternoon that sent eight people to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers from the Framingham barracks and Weston EMS responded to the crash on 128 South at exit 39 in Weston.

Eight people from the bus were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

State police say both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

