CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening medical emergencies after an incident at St. Paul Parish in Cambridge on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at the Mt. Auburn Street parish assisted in transporting the eight people to medical facilities for further evaluation, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

About 7- other people in attendance at a choir concert were not effected.

The Fire Dept hazmat team completed a thorough survey of the St. Paul buildings utilizing several air sampling meters to ensure that no hazardous conditions were present. Results were negative and the buildings were ventilated.

All occupants and concert attendees left the scene with designated chaperones.

