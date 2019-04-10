8 people injured after charter buses crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were injured when a pair of charter buses crashed on Route 3 in Duxbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway about 3:20 p.m. found eight people suffering from minor injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One bus rear-ended the other bus, which was stopped due to traffic, officials said.

All eight people were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. There were 95 passengers in total on the buses.

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of other passengers standing on the side of the highway waiting to be loaded onto a replacement bus.

The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the wreckage. They have since been reopened.

Expect major delays route 3 southbound between exits 11 and 10. DXFD had two busses collide with 95 passengers. 8 people were transported to BI Plymouth with minor injuries. Road is now open. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/U2VxFY5jIB — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 10, 2019

