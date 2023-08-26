DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were shot in Dorchester Saturday morning in the area of a local Caribbean festival, officials said.

Police were on scene in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue Saturday morning, delaying festival activities. The shooting happened around 7:44 a.m., and all victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police said arrests have been made, and firearms were confiscated at the scene.

The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston hosted a parade Saturday morning in the area, starting in Roxbury later today and heading down Blue Hill Ave ending at Franklin Park. J’ouvert Bands also began at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Talbot Avenue.

Further information was not immediately available.

