PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people, including first responders, were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in a mass casualty incident (MCI) in Provincetown Thursday, according to Provincetown police.

Provincetown Fire and police responded to MacMillian Pier for a report of an unresponsive person on a boat in the harbor just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they entered the boat and found a second unresponsive person. Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Police said due to the first responders’ exposure to carbon monoxide, they were also evaluated.

A mass casualty incident was called due to the number of patients, which outnumbered the amount of available ambulances, police said. The MCI call allowed Provincetown to request ambulances from surrounding communities including Truro, Wellfleet, and Eastham.

No word yet on the conditions of any of the eight people taken to the hospital.

