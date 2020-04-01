8 priests test positive for coronavirus, Archdiocese of Boston says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston announced Wednesday that it is monitoring eight priests who have tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Health officials announce 33 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 89 with 6,620 confirmed cases

Those who have been infected with COVID-19 include six senior priests and two parish priests, according to officials.

“They are receiving excellent care at home and in the hospital,” the Archdiocese of Boston said of the senior priests.

The two parish priests have since recovered and completed a self-quarantine.

The Archdiocese says it has notified state and federal agencies, in addition to following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

People who have recently been in the company of the priests have been notified.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)