A recent study has ranked eight small cities in Massachusetts among the best in the United States.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of livability and named the following as the 20 best:

Sammamish, Wash. Caermel, Ind. Brentwood, Tenn. Lexington, Mass. Reading, Mass. Zionsville, Ind. Portland, Maine Milton, Mass. Melrose, Mass. Dublin, Ohio Westfield, Ind. Redmond, Wash. Brookfield, Wis. Arlington, Mass. Princetown, N.J. Newton, Mass. Needham, Mass. Burlington, Mass. Leadwood, Kansas Southlake, Texas

Lexington, Milton, and Reading also ranked as having the second-highest percentage of insured population, along with The Villages, Florida.

