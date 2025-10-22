WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a school bus in Weston Wednesday afternoon that sent eight people to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers from the Framingham barracks and Weston EMS responded to the crash on 128 South at exit 39 in Weston.

The Weston Fire Department said crews found a school bus and a sedan collided.

Eight students on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police say both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)