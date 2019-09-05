8 taken to hospital following refrigerant leak at Rowley Market Basket

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were taken to the hospital after refrigerant leaked out of a freezer at a Market Basket in Rowley on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
Hazmat and emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the supermarket at 231 Newburyport Turnpike around 3 p.m. ordered everyone out of the store, according to the Rowley Police Department.
Sky 7 HD showed several ambulances in the parking lot and multiple people being treated at a makeshift triage area.
Police say more than 50 people were evaluated at the scene for respiratory issues.
Eight people were transported to an area hospital “as a precaution,” according to the Rowley Fire Department.
Everyone is said to be “doing well.”
The strip mall has been closed indefinitely as crews work to mitigate the situation.
