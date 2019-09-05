8 taken to hospital following refrigerant leak at Rowley Market Basket

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were taken to the hospital after refrigerant leaked out of a freezer at a Market Basket in Rowley on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Hazmat and emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the supermarket at 231 Newburyport Turnpike around 3 p.m. ordered everyone out of the store, according to the Rowley Police Department.

Sky 7 HD showed several ambulances in the parking lot and multiple people being treated at a makeshift triage area.

Police say more than 50 people were evaluated at the scene for respiratory issues.

Eight people were transported to an area hospital “as a precaution,” according to the Rowley Fire Department.

Everyone is said to be “doing well.”

The strip mall has been closed indefinitely as crews work to mitigate the situation.

There is a contained Gas Leak at the Market Basket on Route 1. Rowley Police and Fire are on scene, State Haz-Mat in enroute as a precaution. EMS is on scene evaluating. — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) September 5, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)