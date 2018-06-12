MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - MANCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — Eight teens were arrested by Manchester, New Hampshire police Monday night after officers responding to a report of a large fight encountered juveniles engaged in “riot-like” behavior and “throwing rocks and buildings and swinging scooters and sticks around like weapons,” police said.

At about 8:52 p.m., two plainclothes Manchester police officers responding to a report of 20 or 30 juveniles fighting on Pine Street saw what appeared to be a juvenile male being beaten with a stick by another group of juveniles, officials said. After a brief foot chase, one of the teens was arrested on Summer Street.

Then, when other units arrived to detain the other juveniles involved in the fight, police say the situation deteriorated to “riot-like conditions” with “juveniles throwing rocks at buildings and swinging scooters and sticks around like weapons at anyone that tried to intervene.”

Police say many of the juveniles appeared to be filming themselves during the melee and were shouting “Bike Life” as the officers gave chase.

In the end, eight juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

