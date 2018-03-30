8-year-old boy asks President Trump to help get his dad a kidney transplant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WHDH) — A young boy in Charlotte, North Carolina reached out to President Trump about his dad’s need for a kidney transplant.

Eight-year-old Fore Putnam wrote the letter asking the president to help get his dad a new kidney. Trae Putnam, the boy’s dad, was diagnosed with a rare blood disease three years ago that caused his kidneys to fail. He is now on dialysis, and desperately needs a transplant.

“My dad’s been sick for three years and he really needs a kidney so he can go outside and play with me and all that,” Fore said.

The little boy was very excited when he received a letter from the White House that read in part, “Dear Fore, thank you for sharing your story with me. I’m so sorry to hear that your dad is going through a difficult time… I have shared your letter with my staff and they are working to see what help they can provide.”

Fore was thrilled to see the response from President Trump.

“I was like, ‘I just got a letter from Donald Trump! That’s pretty cool!’” he said.

Since Fore received the response from the Trump, several local news stations have picked up the story, making Trae’s situation public. Ten people have called with offers to donate a kidney and others have donated money to help with medical bills.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)