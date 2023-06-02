NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were on scene in New Bedford Friday after the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said a father allegedly killed his young child before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

The father, officials said, was also a person of interest in the case of a woman who disappeared in 2019 and the son of Red Sox legend George Boomer Scott.

The DA’s office said New Bedford police first responded to a home on Phillips Road Friday shortly after 8 a.m. after a request for a well-being check.

Once inside, officials said police found two bodies, identified as George Scott III, 53, and an 8-year-old child.

The DA’s office said it had been investigating the March 2019 disappearance of the boy’s mother, Lisa Hazard, with detectives executing a search warrant last month at the same house where Scott and the child were found dead.

Scott, the DA said, is a person of interest in Hazard’s disappearance.

While an investigation into the recent apparent murder-suicide was ongoing as of Friday afternoon, officials said Scott had been living in the Phillips Road home with the child prior to their deaths.

Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn spoke near the scene in New Bedford.

“This, obviously, is a tragic situation that may be a development in the case but we’ve got to review the evidence in this case,” he said.

Quinn said evidence found at the crime scene on Phillips Road included several knives.

The investigation into Hazard’s disappearance, he said, is also ongoing.

