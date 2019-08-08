8-year-old boy finds stolen gun at bottom of lake in NH

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy enjoying a day at a lake in Alton, New Hampshire made a shocking discovery Tuesday.

Jackson was exploring the lake’s bottom when he noticed a glimmer of metal. He swam down and discovered a gun covered with silt and other organic materials, according to Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath.

The boy told his dad who was swimming nearby and they placed the gun in a safe area as they notified police.

An investigation determined that the gun was previously stolen from a residence in Sanbornton many years ago, Heath said.

The Alton Police Department hopes this story serves as a reminder to families to talk about firearm safety.

“Please talk with your children about what to do if they ever come across a firearm,” Heath said. “The method we teach the kids in our schools is to stop, don’t touch, run away, and tell an adult.”

The public can call Alton police at 603-875-0757 for help addressing the subject.

People thinking about throwing out a deadly weapon that they no longer wish to keep are asked to “think twice.”

“You never know when a child will stumble across it, just like Jackson did,” Heath said. “Thankfully, this gun was not loaded and in no condition to be fired. If the circumstances were diffident, this could have had a very tragic ending.”

