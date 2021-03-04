8-year-old boy reported missing in Worcester found safe

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police say an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe.

Nathaniel Soliz was found in Connecticut after being reported missing hours beforehand. Officers said he was with someone who he knew.

Police thanked the public for their help tracking him down.

UPDATE: Nathaniel was found in Connecticut and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 5, 2021

