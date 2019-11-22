VERDIGRIS, Okla. (WHDH) — An 8-year-old boy conquered his fear of mascots by joining his local high school football team.

Gunner Alley used to be afraid of the costumes but now he dresses up as Lil’ Red during Verdigris High School football games.

He wears an authentic cardinal head that his family bought, along with an outfit his mother made.

“It’s kind of just like being a superhero,” Alley said. “Out there, you might be scared but when you put the head on, sometimes it makes you feel good about it.”

Alley added that he hopes one day he can encourage someone else to become a mascot.

