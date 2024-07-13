LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people are hospitalized and an 8-year-old is dead after a violent, head-on crash on Loudon, New Hampshire on Friday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 106 near Staniels Road around 6:30 p.m. found two vehicles, a Toyota 4 Runner and a Mazda 3 that had been involved in a head-on crash, according to state police.

Two occupants of the 4 Runner were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three occupants of the Mazda 3 were also hospitalized, including an 8-year-old who was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Mazda 3 was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota 4 Runner.

Anyone has video footage or any other information regarding this crash, please contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at (603) 223-4381 or tyler.m.dodds@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

