RUMFORD, Maine (WHDH) — An 8-year-old boy has died and three other people are seriously injured after a high-speed, two-vehicle crash in Maine on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash with victim entrapment in the area of 1125 US Route 2 in Rumford found four people who had suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. All were taken to Rumford Hospital, where an 8-year-old was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by a Massachusetts man and occupied by his two children passengers, an 8-year old male and 5-year old male was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 2 when it collided with a 2005 Volvo-80 4-door operated by a Rumford man, who was traveling westbound. There were no other passengers in the Volvo.

Alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash, police say.

Route 2 was reopened to traffic at approximately 6:20 p.m.

