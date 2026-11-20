LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Meet Olivia. She will be lighting the 2026 Christmas tree at Faneuil Hall.

It’s part of her work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“He actually emailed me and asked if we’d be interested in lighting the Faneuil Hall tree, and she said yeah!” Olivia said.

Olivia, 6, is about to finish up treatment for leukemia. In her free time, she’s become a social media star in her own right. She’s amassed over 400,000 followers on Instagram and over 300,000 followers on TikTok.

“I got leukemia, and I don’t have it anymore; I just need to take medicine,” Olivia said.

Olivia says she’s excited to light the big tree, and she gets to light it with the help of 7’s own Amaka Ubaka.

The annual lighting marks the start of the holiday season at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Even Santa himself is set to be at the tree lighting on Saturday!

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