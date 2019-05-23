PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl living with a rare disorder that has left her wheelchair-bound recently received a newly renovated home in Plymouth that allows her to move around easier than before.

Abby MacCurtain suffers from Leigh’s disease, which limits her speech and mobility.

New England Design & Construction set out to make MacCurtain’s house more wheelchair accessible, with wider hallways and redesigned rooms.

On Wednesday, MacCurtain was wheeled up a newly paved ramp that led to the front door of the home.

Her brother stood proudly as he cut a red ribbon before the family was led inside to check out all the changes, which included a therapy room, a renovated bathroom and a redesigned dining room table.

“She can go wherever. It’s going to be huge,” MacCurtain’s mother, Heidi beamed. “The ramp was huge. Just having so many awesome vendors that made the therapy room that doesn’t look like a therapy room and opening the dining room table so she can sit at any spot.”

The whole family said they love the new changes in their home.

